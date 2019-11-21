LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Strip casino is making the holiday season extra sweet with a custom-made, life-size gingerbread house.
Featuring more than 400 pounds of gingerbread, the festive house, which resembles a bakery, is 15 feet tall, seven feet wide and 12 feet deep, according to a news release.
ARIA Executive Pastry Chef Mathieu Lavalle and his team spent over three weeks constructing the masterpiece in the resort's main lobby.
The tasty structure is covered in 900 gingerbread bricks while the roof is layered with 960 peppermint tiles. The chimney is made of colorful gingerbread stones and cotton candy smoke.
Guests visiting the gingerbread house are greeted by a gingerbread man, standing five feet tall and weighing 120 pounds.
The sweet home is on display through Jan. 6, 2020.
