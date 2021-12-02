LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Grab your camera! You can meet the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales tomorrow on the Las Vegas Strip.
The world-famous Clydesdales will make an appearance at South Porte Cochere at Resorts World from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.
Guests will have a chance to interact and take photos with the beloved horses as part of the free event.
The property notes that guests 21+ can also enjoy complimentary beer samples.
The event coincides with the return of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR), which is underway this week in Las Vegas.
