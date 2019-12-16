LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Still need to take some photos for your Christmas cards? You can pose for photos with Budweiser's Clydesdales this week in Las Vegas.
The South Point Hotel and Casino on Thursday will host its annual Christmas with the Clydesdales event from noon to 6 p.m. in the Priefert Pavilion.
As part of the free event, guests can snap photos with both the famous horses and Santa Claus. Those in attendance can also sip complimentary hot chocolate.
Complimentary draft Budweiser beer, will be available to guests 21 and offer according to a news release.
