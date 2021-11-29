LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for a unique experience to celebrate the holidays with the kids?
The Nevada Southern Railway is once again offering its annual Santa Express Train for the season.
Organizers say that guests on the Santa Express "will experience the magic of riding historic trains at night."
Each 90-minute excursion includes a photo opportunity with Santa, storytelling, hot chocolate and cookies. Pajamas are optional, organizers say.
Tickets start at $30 per person for the Santa Express. The experience will be offered on the following days: Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 21 and 22.
Boarding times at 5:15 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.
Masks are required inside of all enclosed spaces. Click HERE for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.