Election 2018 Las Vegas

HENDERSON, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 06: A voter receives a Las Vegas Strip-themed "I Voted" sticker after voting at the Galleria at Sunset mall on November 6, 2018 in Henderson, Nevada. 

 (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While it's too late to register online to vote on Tuesday in Nevada, there's still a way you can register and vote on Election Day.

The Silver State is one of several states that allows individuals to take part in same-day voter registration at polling places, according to the Nevada Secretary of State's office.

People can also update existing voter registration information in person at polling locations on Election Day.

Same-Day-registrants are required to present a Nevada driver's license in order to register, officials said.

Polling locations on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote, according to Clark County.

Need help finding a location? Use this link for a complete list and MAP: www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.