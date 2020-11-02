LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While it's too late to register online to vote on Tuesday in Nevada, there's still a way you can register and vote on Election Day.
The Silver State is one of several states that allows individuals to take part in same-day voter registration at polling places, according to the Nevada Secretary of State's office.
People can also update existing voter registration information in person at polling locations on Election Day.
Not registered but still want to head to the polls on Tuesday? Nevada is one of several states where you can register and vote on the same day. #Vote pic.twitter.com/Dyp0DC1BjQ— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) November 2, 2020
Same-Day-registrants are required to present a Nevada driver's license in order to register, officials said.
Polling locations on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote, according to Clark County.
Need help finding a location? Use this link for a complete list and MAP: www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote
