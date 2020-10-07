LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that it has approved paying for some parking tickets with a donation of toys ahead of the holiday season.
According to a news release, the city has partnered with HELP of Southern Nevada on the donation drive.
The release states that any driver issued a non-public safety parking ticket in the city of Las Vegas from Oct. 15 through Nov. 15, 2020, may choose to resolve the ticket by providing a child-appropriate, unwrapped new toy of equal or greater value than the ticket fine.
To participate, drivers must bring the parking ticket, as well as a receipt for the toy, within 30 days of the ticket date, officials said.
Toys and tickets will be collected until Dec. 15, 2020, at the Parking Services Office, located at 350 S. City Parkway. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m., closed on weekends and holidays.
According to the city, the following public safety and handicap-related parking tickets are excluded from this program:
- Any handicap related violation
- No Stopping/No Standing
- Red curb
- Sidewalk
- 18” from curb
- Double parking
- Blocking alley
- Too close to intersection, crosswalk, stop/yield sign
- No parking areas
- Bike lane
- Fire Lane/hydrant
- Blocking or facing traffic
