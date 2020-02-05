LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Lights Football Club is offering lovebirds a way to surprise their significant other with a little something extra this Valentine's Day.
For $99, soccer fans can purchase a special Valentine's Day package that includes a long-stem rose, a llama plush, a Lights FC scarf and two tickets to the Lights home opener on March 14 at 7:30 p.m. However, that's not all. The package comes with a very special delivery — it will be delivered to your significant other by the Lights' mascot, Cash the Soccer Rocker.
Those who follow the team on social media will be able to follow Cash as he makes his Valentine's Day deliveries all around the Las Vegas Valley.
Orders must be received by midnight on Sunday, Feb. 9, according to the team.
Everyone who orders will be entered into a drawing for a special in-game experience. Only one winner will be drawn for the in-game experience. The winner of the drawing will be notified directly and on announced on social media.
To purchase a Valentine's Day delivery from Cash the Soccer Rocker, visit: lightsfc.com/valentine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.