LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Station Casinos announced the return of an internship program that allows students to live and work at one of its casinos all summer.
The casino chain said the program is meant to give undergrad students hands-on experience in the hospitality industry.
The 12-week internship starts in the summer of 2022, and pays $15 an hour for a workload that tops out at 40 hours a week. It includes meals and housing at Red Rock Casino, Green Valley Ranch, Sunset Station or Palace Station.
Students will be offered a chance to work with several departments, including marketing, casino operations, food and beverage and finance.
Students who are interested can apply online.
