LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation is again offering Las Vegas Valley residents a chance to give a dog a break from the shelter over the Christmas holiday.
As part of its holiday foster program, those interested can pick up a medium or large dog between Dec. 20-23, so the animal doesn't have to spend the Christmas holiday alone in the shelter.
“No one should have to spend the holidays alone, especially shelter dogs,” said Christi Dineff, Director of Lifesaving Programs for The Animal Foundation. “If you have room for a special guest this Christmas period, there are hundreds of dogs in our shelter who would love to cozy up with you and your family over the holiday period.”
The Animal Foundation will provide the necessary supplies as long as fosters commit to a full week of care for their holiday shelter pet. If foster families choose to adopt the pet they host or if they find someone who is interested, the shelter will waive the adoption fee, according to a news release.
"Getting out of the shelter can be both physically and mentally reinvigorating" for the animals, the Animal Foundation says. Fostering a dog, even if for a short period of time, "allows the animals to relax, de-stress, and 'be themselves.'"
Prospective fosters are encouraged to contact the Animal Foundation’s foster team via email at foster@animalfoundation.com to fill out an application. Once approved, the shelter foster team will help to match the most suitable dog with their holiday foster.
The Animal Foundation offered the same holiday foster program over Thanksgiving break.
As part of the program, 41 dogs were able to leave the shelter and spend Thanksgiving with foster families. Eighteen of those dogs were officially adopted, spokeswoman Kelly Leahy said.
