LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Not traveling over the holidays? You could help a Las Vegas shelter dog take a break from the shelter and spend the holidays with a loving family.
In an effort to help make sure shelter dogs don't have to spend the holidays alone, the Animal Foundation is offering a foster program for Thanksgiving. The organization will also offer the foster program near the Christmas holiday break.
As part of the program, beginning Nov. 22 and running through Nov. 27, those interested in fostering are able to pick out a medium or large dog to take home for Thanksgiving dinner and a cozy, family-filled holiday vacation, according to a news release.
The Animal Foundation will provide all of the necessary supplies as long as fosters commit to a full week of care for their holiday shelter pet. If a foster family chooses to adopt the dog or if they have someone who is interested, the shelter will waive the adoption fee.
“No one should have to spend Thanksgiving alone, especially shelter dogs,” said Christi Dineff, Director of Lifesaving Programs for The Animal Foundation. “If you have room for a special guest this Thanksgiving, there are hundreds of dogs in our shelter who would love to cozy up with you and your family over the holiday period.”
Prospective fosters are encouraged to contact the Animal Foundation’s foster team via email at foster@animalfoundation.com to fill out an application. Once approved, the shelter foster team will help to match the most suitable Thanksgiving dog with their holiday foster.
Any subsequent no-fee adoption of a Thanksgiving holiday dog will include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines. A city/government fee of $10 will apply for residents of the City of Las Vegas and the City of North Las Vegas.
