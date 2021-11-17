LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Staying home for the holidays? You can give a pet a break from a Las Vegas shelter and foster them for the holidays.
According to a news release, from now through the end of the year, The Animal Foundation is inviting families or individuals to pick out an adult cat or large dog to take home for a holiday vacation.
If a foster family chooses to adopt the pet they host, or finds someone else to adopt the pet, The Animal Foundation says that the adoption fee will be waived.
The group notes that fostering is free, and they will provide the food needed for the animal during the foster period.
According to The Animal Foundation, the only requirements are that you must be 18 or older and able to provide a safe, loving, and stable environment for your foster pet.
"Getting out of the shelter can be both physically and mentally reinvigorating" for the animals, the Animal Foundation says. Fostering a dog, even if for a short period of time, "allows the animals to relax, de-stress, and 'be themselves.'"
Fosters are also requested to commit to at least a full week of care for their holiday shelter pet.
“Fostering a pet is a great way to fill your home with love during the holiday season,” said Alec Petronsky, Foster Coordinator for The Animal Foundation. “No one should have to spend the holidays alone, including shelter animals. If you have room for a special guest, there are wonderful, adoptable cats and dogs in our shelter who would love to cuddle up with you and your family during the holiday season. And if you can find a forever home for the pet – even better!”
The release states that prospective fosters are encouraged to visit animalfoundation.com/holidayfoster for a step by step guide on how they can foster a pet for the holidays. They can also email foster@animalfoundation.com with questions.
