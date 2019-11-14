LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Starting Thursday, visitors to Downtown Summerlin can make a donation to various charities through four special vending machines.
Known as Giving Machines, the vending machines feature items and services ranging from school supplies to dental exams, according to a news release.
Charities participating in the Las Vegas #LightTheWorld Giving Machines at Downtown Summerlin include:
- Three Square
- Eye Care 4 Kids
- Communities In Schools of Nevada
- Future Smiles
- Opportunity Village
- UNICEF
- Church World Services Global
Items range in price from $2 to $320 and include staple items such as laundry pods, backpack and school supplies, exam fees, eyeglasses, cataract surgery, dental exams, group community outings, fresh produce, meals, Polio vaccines, chickens, etc.
Only credit and debit cards are accepted at the machines. No cash donations.
Since starting in 2017, the Giving Machins have raised more than $2.8 million in donations from five global locations. This year’s campaign will include 10 global locations, with Downtown Summerlin serving as the only Las Vegas outpost.
The Giving Machines will be available at Downtown Summerlin starting Thursday, Nov. 14 – January 2, 2020.
For more information, visit: givingmachineslasvegas.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.