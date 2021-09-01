LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas is offering its "Toys for Tickets" program, allowing the payment of parking fines in exchange for toys ahead of the holidays.
Any driver issued a non-public safety parking ticket in the City of Las Vegas from Oct. 15 through Nov. 15 may choose to resolve the ticket in exchange for an unwrapped, child-appropriate toy of equal or greater value than the fine.
Toys will be used by the city's Flexible Housing Program, which connects guests and families to contracted housing units at the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center.
The following public safety handicap-related parking tickets are excluded from this program:
- Any handicap-related violation
- No Stopping/No Standing
- Red curb
- Sidewalk
- 18” from curb
- Double parking
- Blocking alley
- Too close to intersection, crosswalk, stop/yield sign
- No-parking areas
- Bike lane
- Fire Lane/hydrant
- Blocking or facing traffic
To participate, drivers must bring the parking ticket and receipt for the toy within 30 days of the ticket date. Toys and tickets will be collected until Dec. 15 at the Parking Services Office located at 350 S. City Parkway. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m., closed on weekends and holidays.
