LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The YMCA of Southern Nevada launching its Y Cares program to help students and parents with child care and distance learning challenges.
The Y Cares program, set to kick off on the first day of school August 24, is open to kids ages 5 to 15. Programming will be offered Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all four YMCA locations in the valley:
- Centennial Hills
- Durango Hills
- Heinrich
- SkyView
There is a charge for the Y Cares program, but thanks to generous donors, the YMCA is offering a 50% sibling discount to families with multiple children. It also offers financial assistance.
The YMCA is hiring camp counselors and preschool teachers for the program.
More information on how to apply and enroll can be found at: lasvegasymca.org/y-cares
