LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In 2003, a tiger mauled Roy Horn on stage during Siegfried and Roy’s show. The attack almost killed him and it ended his career.
Nearly 20 years before that, a stagehand was attacked by a Siegfried and Roy tiger. He’s sharing his story for the first time.
Charles Flannery was 50 at the time. He worked at the Stardust Hotel and Casino. He said no one is to blame for what happened.
The Stardust, built in 1958, boasted an iconic sign and an iconic duo. Siegfried and Roy got their start on the Las Vegas Strip, headlining there through the 1960s.
Behind the scenes, Flannery built sets for the magicians and their felines. Flannery’s daughter Scottie worked alongside him as a seamstress.
“I would dress dancers, do quick changes on the stage,” she said.
Scottie said they didn’t see the exotic animals very often.
“As soon as Siegfried and Roy came out everybody had to be away,” she said. “You could hear [the animals], you could smell them of course.”
But one day, Flannery was building a new habitat for the tigers.
“We were making this ice cave at their swimming pool,” he said.
On, October 30, 1985, Flannery finished his work for the day just like any other day.
“I picked up my tools and I was going home,” he said. ”I walked by [the tiger] and it was laying underneath the tree, which was a mistake.”
Flannery walked past the tiger named Magic. When he looked away, “I didn't hear anything but I felt a hot breath on my neck. And I hollered for Roy at the time. That was it. After that, I was out.”
The tiger latched onto the back of his neck.
“The bite marks were on his carotid arteries,” Scottie said. “The teeth went into both sides, severed the left, punctured the right. The tiger knew exactly where to put his teeth.”
Flannery spent the next two months in a coma, and six months total in the hospital. He suffered a stroke and woke up paralyzed.
“They didn't think he was going to make it, but they did tell us they thought he might be paralyzed,” his daughter said.
Flannery has been in a wheelchair ever since.
“I survived. I was happy I survived, that's all,” Flannery said with a laugh.
An Army veteran who beat cancer and survived a tiger attack, Flannery is proving cats aren’t the only ones who have nine lives.
”He just loves so much, he has so much life in him. He’s just a very positive man,” Scottie said.
Because of a settlement, Flannery can’t share what he talked to Siegfried and Roy about afterward. FOX5 reached out to their team who declined to comment.
