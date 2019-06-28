Police investigate fatal shooting in Henderson. (FOX5)

Police investigate fatal shooting in Henderson. (FOX5)

HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A 19-year-old woman was killed late Thursday night after a shooting in Henderson.

Henderson Police said the shooting happened on the 600 block of Monument Point Street just after 11 p.m. June 27.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to Henderson Hospital where she later died.

HPD said they didn't have a suspect description as of Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.