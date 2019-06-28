HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A 19-year-old woman was killed late Thursday night after a shooting in Henderson.
Henderson Police said the shooting happened on the 600 block of Monument Point Street just after 11 p.m. June 27.
When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to Henderson Hospital where she later died.
HPD said they didn't have a suspect description as of Thursday night.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
