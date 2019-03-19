LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman involved in a traffic accident Saturday afternoon has died of her injuries.
About 4:36 p.m. Saturday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a vehicle-versus-truck collision at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane.
Evidence at the scene and a statement from a witness indicated a 2018 Toyota Camry was turning left onto northbound Sloan, according to a Metro news release. A 2001 Dodge Dakota was traveling west on Sahara approaching the intersection.
A witness told police the driver of the Dodge failed to stop at a red light and hit the Toyota.
Multiple occupants were transported from the scene to Sunrise Hospital, the release said. Metro's fatal detail was not requested and did not respond to the scene.
The Clark County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office notified the fatal detail Tuesday that the driver of the Toyota, identified as Rose Szita, 84, had been pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital.
Szita's death is the 20th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2019, the release said. The collision remains under investigation.
