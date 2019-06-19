LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A four-year-old girl was found safe early Wednesday morning after her dad apparently misplaced her while buying alcohol at a gas station.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said a 7-Eleven clerk at the 2220 West Charleston Boulevard location called 911 at about 12 a.m. to report an intoxicated man came into the business and tried to buy alcohol, but his card was declined.
About two hours later, the man returned to the store and asked the clerk if she had seen the man's four-year-old daughter. Police found the man a short time later searching the Smith's parking lot at Charleston and Rancho Drive for his daughter.
Gordon said while patrol officers were searching the parking lot of 840 South Rancho, an officer found the child sleeping between two power boxes.
Gordon said the child was safely recovered and CPS responded. The father was subsequently arrested.
