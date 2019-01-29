LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 12-year-old victim of an alleged kidnapping and sex assault told Las Vegas Metropolitan Police she was pulled from the sidewalk near Farm and Cimarron roads as she walked to school Jan. 24, according to an arrest report.
The girl said a man, suspected to be Antwon Perkins, pulled her by both arms and put her in the truck. She said he told her not to say anything or she would be shot.
She told police he forced her onto the floorboard and covered her face with a jacket. She said he then drove her somewhere else where the sexual assault happened. The girl said that after the assault, he drove around for another 20 to 25 minutes, before allowing her to put her clothes back on and dropping her off about 11 a.m. near where the kidnapping happened.
She told police the man asked for her address and threatened to kill her parents if she said anything. She said she then went to school and told a counselor, who notified police.
In an interview, Perkins' fiancée, Mahlaka Tanjanee Newton, said she called police because Perkins said Metro was trying to kill him and he was going to kill himself. Police were further able to tie Perkins to this crime through video.
Perkins was captured after an hours-long standoff with officers Jan. 25.
Metro said Perkins also became a suspect in a separate kidnapping and assault case that took place in May 2018.
A spokesperson from LVMPD confirmed Perkins became a suspect in the May 2018 case after he was taken into police custody, although Perkins had not been charged in connection to this case as of Monday afternoon.
In May 2018, an 11-year-old girl was abducted near East Twain Avenue and Palos Verdes Street. Police said a man lured an 11-year-old girl into his car before sexually assaulting her at gunpoint.
Two people later found the girl naked and abandoned in alleyway.
Perkins was employed with the Nevada Department of Corrections from April 3, 2015 to Sept. 9, 2015 as a correctional officer at High Desert State Prison, a spokesperson from NDOC said.
He was hired as a plumber in Sept. 2017, according to a McCarran Airport spokesperson. Perkins was on authorized leave without pay status at McCarran and his badge was deactivated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.