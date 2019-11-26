LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Jude Friedrichs is on a mission to spread holiday cheer around the Las Vegas Valley, and it started with a turkey drive for Thanksgiving.
Friedrichs' goal was to collect turkeys for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, a nonprofit providing aid to the homeless community in Las Vegas.
"My mom showed me a picture of a little boy sleeping on a rock," Friedrichs said. "And I just thought, maybe they aren’t like us? Maybe they just need something to eat."
He told his mom his plan, grabbed his piggy bank and began counting his life savings. His mother, Lisa Bailey-Friedrichs, was overjoyed to hear her son's idea and went to social media to ask family and friends for donations. Friedrichs' heartfelt video message resulted in 11 donations.
The Friedrichs family collected enough money to buy more than 30 turkeys for the Las Vegas Rescue mission delivery.
After a trip to the store, the Friedrichs loaded their Honda Pilot with 32 turkeys, or about 602 pounds of generosity.
Want to help this holiday season? Click here.
