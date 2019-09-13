LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A child was injured Friday evening when they were struck by an SUV.
The incident happened at 5:24 p.m. in the 8200 block of Amtrak Express Avenue, near Grand Teton Drive and North Durango Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said. The child, 8, was hit by a gray SUV.
The child was awake and talking, but possibly has a broken leg, police said.
Traffic officers were en route to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
