LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said impairment was considered a factor in a fatal crash in Summerlin early Wednesday morning.
According to police at the scene, officers were called about 12:42 a.m. to Preakness Pass and Churchill Downs Drive, near South Fort Apache Road and West Sahara Avenue.
Police said the 19-year-old driver of a 2018 Lincoln MKX, identified by officers as Alexander Brewer, was headed west on Preakness and was speeding. The driver of a 2016 Ford Fusion, identified as an 18-year-old male, attempted to turn left onto Churchill Downs.
Both vehicles met in the intersection and Brewer's vehicle struck the driver side of the Fusion, according to police. The driver of the Fusion was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, but was later pronounced dead by medical staff.
Brewer was also transported to UMC, but was then released from the hospital and booked on suspicion of DUI, according to Las Vegas police. No other individuals were involved in the accident.
The Peccole Ranch neighborhood was closed down for several hours while police investigated.
This was Metro Police's 46th traffic-related fatality for 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.