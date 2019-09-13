LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 12-year-old boy was hit by a car Friday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Greg Phenis said the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. Sept. 13 near Bronco Street and Arby Avenue, near Jones Boulevard south of Roy Horn Way.
Police said the boy was taken to UMC Trauma with critical injuries.
Phenis said the driver remained on scene and officers are determining whether impairment was a factor.
Arby was closed in both directions while police investigated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.