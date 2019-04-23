LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An art exhibit-turned-Instagram sensation at Bellagio is closing at the end of the month, the property announced.
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity," known as an infinity room experience, is scheduled to close on April 30 in the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art.
According to a release, this was one of the most-visited exhibitions the gallery has ever had.
Those who bought tickets for following dates will be issued refunds, the gallery said. Those who purchased with cash can get a refund at the gallery.
Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art said it will announce its next exhibition in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.