LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Resorts believes its incoming neighbor on the north Strip copied its design, according to a new copyright and trademark infringement lawsuit against Resorts World.
Wynn said it has the rights to the concave façade, curved bronze glass and horizontal banding.
The lawsuit filed Friday claimed this is not just a mistake or coincidence. Rather, Wynn states it has proof that Resorts World Vegas LLC asked a local architect for an identical design.
Wynn argued in the U.S. District Court filing that similar style will confuse or deceive visitors into falsely believing the two are connected.
In the lawsuit, Wynn asked for any profits from Resorts World based on its design.
Resorts World has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.
A judge will have to decide whether the two buildings are clearly similar.
The $4 billion, Chinese-themed project is still under construction. Resorts World is set to open late 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.