LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Wynn Las Vegas announced Thursday, March 11 that it will make some security changes after an employee shot and killed another employee on Tuesday night.
"As stated previously, Tuesday evening we commenced a review of our security protocols. As a result, we will enhance our existing protocols with a program to equip our armed officers with ballistic body armor,” read a statement from the Wynn.
Retired Marine Sergeant Yoseph Almonte was shot and killed Tuesday evening after responding to the employee parking garage. Police said an employee who was a no show at work for two days entered the garage. That is when Almonte approached the suspect’s car.
Police said the two men didn’t know each other. Almonte’s wife, Marjorie Almonte, explained what happened next to FOX5.
"The detectives say Yoseph helped him open the door as well. He was probably thinking he was going to just get out then the guy just shot him. quick. eight bullets. Yoseph drops. Yoseph strikes back, shot him in the back while he was running. And the guy running in-between cars and shot himself," she said.
Almonte’s wife said police told her suspect Reggie Tagget was there to target a female employee. She believes more people may have died had her husband not intervened. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police told FOX5 they could not comment further on details of the investigation.
"She would have not come out by herself. And it would have not been her. I'm sure it would have been many other people around her that would have gotten shot because he was ready with a full loaded gun and that full loaded gun ended up in my husband," said Almonte.
Almonte also said security staff have been pushing Wynn for a few years to get bullet proof vests, but said officials denied requests.
"But that bullet proof would have made a difference. It was not his time. It is still not his time. I just want the earth to swallow me so I can bring him back and I want to get spit back out because I'm not ready. I just want him here," said Almonte.
Almonte said her husband moved to Las Vegas about three years ago. She said he found peace in Jujutsu and enjoyed training with others.
"It sucks coming in here and not seeing him. It really does. He trained with my son. My son would come home, Oh I learned this from Yoseph, I learned that. He was a good guy. We'll miss him," said friend and training partner John Merritt.
Marjorie Almonte said the couple wanted to have children and were planning to move to Denver because her husband loved baseball and wanted to live near where the Colorado Rockies play.
She said he has two brothers and two sisters, along with his mother and father.
