LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a release Monday, Wynn Las Vegas announced the resort would be offering a free one-night stay to first responders in a limited-time offer.
From June 8 through June 30, 2020, Wynn invites all hospital, medical professionals, police and fire fighters to take advantage of the complimentary offer, just four days after reopening on the Las Vegas Strip.
"We were thrilled to be able to re-open our resort and feel that it is only appropriate to invite those who have worked tirelessly to be among our first guests," President of Wynn Las Vegas Marilyn Spiegel said. "We have so much gratitude for all of our first responders and it is a privilege for us to be able to offer a token of our appreciation."
Qualifying guests can expect to reserve a free standard room at Wynn or Encore Monday through Thursday, with the option to extend their stay an an "insider rate."
HOW TO BOOK FIRST RESPONDERS GETAWAY
Call 888-770-7913 and provide offer code “HERO.” Valid company-issued ID associated with each field must be presented at check-in.
ONLINE: https://www.wynnlasvegas.com/rooms-and-suites/first-responder-package
