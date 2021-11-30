LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially behind us, and now people are encouraged to give back.
It's International Giving Tuesday, where everyone is encouraged to donate their time or their money to a cause they're passionate about. At Catholic Charities, staff at Wynn Las Vegas chose to donate their time.
About 25 staff members came out to serve meals at the nonprofit to people in our community that need a little extra help.
President of Wynn Las Vegas, Brian Gullbrants said the day was not only about helping the clients normally served, but to feed Catholic Charity workers as well!
Gullbrants said this is just the beginning of the giving for Wynn.
Tuesday kicked off an entire week of helping others that will end with preparing 150,000 meals for Three Square Food Bank next Tuesday.
Gullbrants said giving back feel not only feels good, but it's also the right thing to do.
"We're all very fortunate," Gullbrants said. "We just came through Thanksgiving. We have plenty to be grateful for. And the people we're serving today have a lot of pride too. They may be had a tough time in life, and it's our turn to help them out."
Wynn will be matching up to $10,000 donated to Catholic Charities Tuesday, November 30.. To donate, click here: https://www.catholiccharities.com/donate/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.