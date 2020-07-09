LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Las Vegas announced on Thursday that it is closing its Lake of Dreams show for renovation.
According to a news release, the property's Lake of Dreams shows will close for renovations beginning Monday, July 13.
The resort said the water shows will be updated with state of the art technology for 10 new shows.
The new Lake of Dreams programming will be unveiled in the fall.
During the closure, according to the release, the Lake of Dreams lighting, audio and the 40-foot waterfall will remain operational.
