LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After backlash over the past year over parking fees on the Las Vegas Strip, Wynn Las Vegas will bring back free self-parking for their two properties without validation.
All guests of Wynn and Encore will have free self-parking without limitation or validation, according to a release from Wynn Resorts.
In July 2018, Wynn Las Vegas announced self-parking and valet would be free with $50 spent on the properties.
“Creating a seamless experience is a cornerstone of the five-star service we provide,” Marilyn Spiegel, President of Wynn Las Vegas, said. “This extends to our complimentary parking facilitates, where we take great care to ensure they are safe, spotless, and accessible for all of our guests.”
Wynn Las Vegas said valet parking will stay free for overnight hotel guests at both Wynn and Encore. Non-hotel guests and local residents can validate valet parking with $50 spent at Wynn or Encore, including retail, restaurants, entertainment theaters, nightclubs and lounges and all game play.
The new parking policy will go into effect on Wednesday, May 1.
