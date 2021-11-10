LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Las Vegas announced its 2022 hiring event for its daylife and nightlife venues across the valley.
Wynn is looking for employees at Encore Beach Club, Encore Beach Club at Night, XS nightclub, Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium.
It's also looking to hire for the restaurants Delilah and Casa Playa.
The auditions are happening Tuesday, Jan. 11 and Wednesday, Jan. 12 inside the Beethoven Ballroom located at Encore.
Multiple positions are open including cocktail servers, bartenders, server assistants, apprentice bartenders, lifeguards and security.
Applicants interested are encouraged to apply online prior to auditions at Wynnjobs.com. Swimwear attire is preferred, but not required for all model positions.
