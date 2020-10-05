LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Las Vegas on Monday announced a new series of security protocols for guest safety.
In a media release, the company said they launched a pilot program "a few weeks ago" and that the security measures will be in place every Friday through Sunday night. The company called these days "the period in which nearly all past issues have occurred on the Strip."
Those entering Wynn and Encore will be scanned for metal and their bags will be searched, according to the company.
"The additional screening at the resort entrances complements existing security measures that are in place, including scanning hotel room keys at elevator entrances to ensure only current registered guests are admitted to the hotel towers," the statement said.
Wynn and Encore also increased the number of security officers and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officers on property. The company said their security officers are former law enforcement workers, from local police to former FBI and counter-terrorism operators.
The new program includes "crisis and tactical response, a K-9 team, mobile and stationary officers, surveillance, and other departments which the company does not disclose."
The announcement comes after several photos showing door screenings were shared on social media this past weekend. LVMPD officials have addressed an increase in violent crime on the Las Vegas Strip since casinos were allowed to reopen in June.
