LAS VEGAS -- Wynn Resorts plans a luxury meetings and conventions development for land near the Wynn hotel. The project is slated for land that had been the Wynn golf course.
Wynn Resorts had announced a year ago the land would be used to develop a $1.5 billion lagoon theme park. The changed was announced Wednesday during Wynn's quarterly earnings call.
The new plan calls for a 280,000 square-foot complex that will include meeting rooms, lounges and ballrooms.
