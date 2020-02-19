HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A World War II veteran in Las Vegas got a brand new electric wheelchair today after his was stolen from his house while he slept.
Gene G. showed up to Freedom Medical Supply after two weeks of making due with a cane and a traditional wheelchair.
“On Valentine's Day, I wanted to take her out to dinner but we couldn't because we didn’t have the means to get around,” said Gene.
Gene said he never thought he would see it again but after neighbors created a GoFundMe page, people started finding out about what happened and the donations started pouring in.
The page exceeded the $5,000 goal and that money will be used to pay for the new wheelchair.
“You know when somebody has something and they take it away. It hurts. It’s like you’re violated. And this is the only one he wanted. He tried all kinds,” said Gene’s caretaker, Mary.
Gene took the wheelchair for a spin shortly after it was rolled out to him and made sure all the bells and whistles were to his liking.
“It’s like getting a couple of legs. It enables you to go to a market or a doctor or a shopping mall or anyplace and move around and make your decisions like you would walking on your own legs” said Gene.
Neighbors are helping Gene install a security door, surveillance system and outdoor lighting to help him and his caretaker feel safe after the theft two weeks ago.
“It’s hard to find words sometimes to thank them,” said Gene.
Gene served in Normandy the day after D-Day and withstood Kamikaze pilots in Okinawa, Japan. After receiving his replacement wheelchair, he said he got his independence back.
