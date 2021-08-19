LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After months in the Thunderdome, WWE is gearing up for its return to a stadium in Las Vegas. Before Summerslam packs a punch on Saturday, WWE was uplifting local organizations in a community caravan.
Special Olympics Nevada is the newest champ in the ring. The nonprofit was presented with a championship belt to prove it. The organization also received a $2,500 check for its work supporting local athletes. They also took home their own personalized belts.
After the ceremony, the WWE superstars and athletes competed in bocce ball.
"They kind of get looked past in certain cases so Special Olympics does an excellent job of bringing so many people from so many backgrounds together, " said WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil.
Summerslam hits Allegiant on Saturday. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the show starts at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.