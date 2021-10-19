LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The World Series of Poker on Tuesday announced the ten nominees for the Poker Hall of Fame.
According to a news release,
traditionally electing one new member annually, the finalists will be considered by 32 living members who will cast votes to determine this year’s Hall-of-Famer.
The 2021 finalists are as follows:
- Eli Elezra
- Antonio Esfandiari
- Chris Ferguson
- Layne Flack
- Ted Forrest
- Bertrand ”ElkY” Grospellier
- Mike Matusow
- Michael Mizrachi
- Matt Savage
- Isai Scheinberg
WSOP notes that there are three new finalists in the 2021 class including six-time WSOP bracelet winner, Layne Flack, Bertrand “ElkY” Grospellier and five-time champion legend, Michael Mizrachi.
The Poker Hall of Fame criteria remain the same as previous years:
- A player must have played poker against acknowledged top competition
- Be a minimum of 40-years-old at time of nomination
- Played for highstakes
- Played consistently well, gaining the respect of peers
- Stood the test of time
- Or, for non-players, contributed to the overall growth and success of the game of poker, with indelible positive and lasting results
The enshrinement ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17 in concert with the final table of the Man Event and Hall of Fame Bounty tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas.
WSOP says all living Poker Hall of Fame members are invited to freeroll into the $1,979 No-Limit Hold’em tournament, with the buy-in priced in honor of the Hall of Fame’s founding year.
This event will be open to all players. Each participating Hall of Famer will have a bounty corresponding to the year they were inducted into poker’s most exclusive club, according to WSOP. The 2021 inductee will be announced during the event.
For more information on the Poker Hall of Fame, visit: wsop.com/pokerhalloffame/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.