LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries following a wrong-way crash on Decatur Boulevard just north of US-95 Thursday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Lt. Ryan Wiggins, a gray Honda Civic was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Decatur Boulevard when it hit a silver Honda Civic in a head-on collision.
The driver of the gray Honda suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the silver Honda suffered minor injuries. Both were transported to an area hospital for their injuries.
Impairment is suspected, Wiggins said.
Closures on southbound Decatur Boulevard at Kansas Avenue were in effect, but reopened by 6:20 a.m.
This is an ongoing investigation.
