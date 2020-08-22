LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a wrong-way driver in a four-vehicle crash Friday night died.
According to NHP, the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on August 21 on the 215 Southern Beltway at Tropicana Avenue.
A blue Mazda was driving the wrong way on 215, NHP said, going northbound in southbound lanes. A Ford F-250 was hit by the Mazda, running the truck off the road and into a concrete barrier. The Mazda spin, hitting a Hyundai, and a BMW hit a tire that fell from the Mazda.
The female driver of the Mazda died on scene. Three people from the Hyundai and one person in the Ford were taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The identity of the wrong-way driver has not been released.
