LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a wrong-way driver Friday afternoon that is believed to have crashed into several vehicles in the west valley.
Police now say they have a suspect in custody.
In a post on Twitter, LVMPD said dispatch received "multiple calls of a wrong way driver that crashed into several cars."
According to police, the incident began near Sahara and Ft. Apache. Police said officers were able to stop the vehicle near the 215 and Sahara.
According to police, "involves multiple victims, in multiple vehicle, in various locations."
LVMPD is advising that this may cause traffic delays, as the investigation is still on going.
HAPPENING NOW: @lvmpd_dispatch has received multiple calls of a wrong way driver that crashed into several cars. It started near Sahara and Ft. Apache. and our officers were able to stop the vehicle near 215 and Sahara. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/gknOZbFOqE— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 28, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.