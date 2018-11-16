Police generic day

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Two men robbed and carjacked a UNLV student near campus Thursday afternoon, according to UNLV Police. One was "wielding a wrench" when he approached the student's vehicle near Maryland Parkway and Harmon Avenue between 2:40 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The men robbed the student and took off in the student's 2013 beige Volkswagen Jetta with Utah plate X534BL, police said.

The student was not injured.

UNLV Police reminded people to report suspicious activity, travel in pairs, and request campus security escorts by calling 702-895-3669.

