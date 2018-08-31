LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A wounded man who approached an officer for help at a stop light and later died was identified by the Clark County Coroner's office.
Lawrence Jackson Jr., 34, died from a gunshot wound to his torso, the coroner's office said. His death was ruled a homicide.
On Aug. 27 at 8:55 a.m., Jackson exited his vehicle and approached an officer who was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway.
The man told the officer he had been shot at a nearby apartment complex on the 4300 block of Boulder Highway.
Paramedics transported Jackson to Sunrise Hospital where he later died, police said.
Police said the victim was meeting with someone at the apartment complex when he was shot inside one of the units.
The LVMPD Gang Unit responded to the scene after police learned the victim had been documented as having gang affiliation, a release said.
Police were unable to locate the crime scene at the apartment complex.
No suspect(s) or motive of the shooting were identified at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.