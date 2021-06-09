LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With 678 bricks laid in one hour, mason David Chavez and mason tender Guadalupe Hernandez have taken the "World's Best Bricklayer" title at the World of Concrete convention.
Chavez also claimed the title in 2018.
The brick-laying competition, the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500, brought together 20 of the world's best masons on Wednesday. The masons were expected to build the largest and best 26-foot long brick wall with minimal errors within an hour.
World of Concrete is the first convention to return to Las Vegas the start of the pandemic.
Chavez won a new Ford F250 4x4 Super Duty Truck, $5,000 in cash, a Multiquip Essick Pro12 Mortar Mixer and more.
“I feel happy and I want to say thank you to Ranch Masonry for supporting me. I'm ready to get to work preparing for next year,“ he said in a media statement.
Masonry Madness Day! from SPEC MIX on Vimeo.
