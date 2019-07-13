100 year old vet

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A local World War II veteran celebrated her 100th birthday this July.

Virginia “Ginny” Wells served in the Army as a nurse. She was stationed in Chicago at a psychiatric hospital. Wells’ family said she helped soldiers returning from the South Pacific.

“They just liked to be social and talk,” said Wells. “They didn’t want to sit around and feel sorry for themselves.”

Wells along with 25 other fellow veterans were recognized for their service during Wells’ birthday celebration on July 13. Wells said the secret to long life is attitude.

“Don’t get disturbed about somebody that says something out of line,” she said. “I just look around and say , ‘Oh well.’”

