LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The World Series of Poker announced Thursday that pending applicable state and/or regulatory approvals, the event will be held in-person at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino this fall.
According to a news release, cards will be in the air for the WSOP 2021 beginning Thursday, Sept. 30 with all play concluding on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The release notes that the 2021 opening weekend is expected to feature a special charity event to benefit frontline health workers, a $25,000 H.O.R.S.E. and a $5 million GTD No-Limit Hold’em event billed as “The Reunion.”
Further details and specifics on the complete schedule will be released this summer.
“The Main Event” is expected to begin Thursday, Nov. 4 and run through Wednesday, Nov. 17, according to the release. Players will have their choice of four starting days on Thursday, Nov. 4, Friday, Nov. 5, Saturday, Nov. 6 or Sunday, Nov. 7. Players participating on Thursday or Friday will have their Day 2 on Monday, Nov. 8 if they survive the first day with chips. Those selecting Saturday or Sunday for an opening flight will play their Day 2 on Tuesday, Nov. 9, with the fields combining on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
“This year, more than ever, we embrace our role at the WSOP to deliver memorable experiences and bring this community of poker lovers back together. In 2021, the theme is, get vaccinated and get back to Vegas,” said Ty Stewart, WSOP Executive Director.
