MIAMI – Just in time for Christmas, the world’s first flying car is now on sale and so too are high-rise homes in the first residential skyscraper built with a futuristic take-off and landing pad.
The Pioneer Personal Air Landing Vehicle or PAL-V is on display at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter. The 60-story, $600-million Paramount is considered America’s most-luxurious residential tower,
which features the nation’s first Jetsons-style flying car SkyPort.
First Flying Car Unveiled at Paramount Miami Worldcenter B-Roll & Bites | Bryan@Televisionews.com from World Satellite Television News on Vimeo.
Flying Car
The Pioneer PAL-V is the world’s only operational fly-and-drive vehicle. It is equipped with retractable overhead and rear propellers and tail wings.
The PAL-V’s maximum speed is 110 miles per hour in the air and on the ground. It has a maximum cruising altitude of 12,500-feet.
The PAL-V uses regular gasoline opposed to more expensive aviation fuel.
It is currently in production with more than 70 orders to date. The Pioneer PAL-V sells for $599,000.
The PAL-V is capable of landing on Paramount’s 60th floor 5,000 square foot SkyDeck. Its pool has been constructed so it can include a hydraulic floor that rises and creates a SkyPad.
