LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The World Market Center in Las Vegas is planning to replace its huge white pavilion tent facilities with a permanent structure adjacent to existing buildings near Nevada's busiest freeway crossroads.
Bob Maricich, president and CEO of International Market Centers, says the new 315,000-square-foot convention display facility is scheduled to open in time for the five-day 2020 Summer World Market next July.
Along with almost 100,000 square feet of gift and home decor exhibit space, it is expected to host events displaced by the 2017 closure of the city's downtown Cashman Center.
