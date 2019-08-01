** FILE **The exterior of the new World Market Center near downtown Las Vegas is seen in this Tuesday, July 19, 2005, file photo. If industry and civic leaders in North Carolina's furniture capital need any more reminders, there were at least 62,000 reasons why they should view the debut of the Las Vegas furniture market as a serious threat. That's the number of buyers who showed up for last week's inaugural Las Vegas Market, or about 17,000 more than local organizers had predicted. The trade show alsoattracted 1,200 exhibitors.(AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)