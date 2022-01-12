LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas restaurant worker who was shot several times while working at an eatery in Chinatown in December is expected to make a full recovery.
According to a post from restaurant Shanghai Taste on Tuesday, employee Chengyan Wang is now receiving care at a rehabilitation hospital.
Wang was shot several times in the stomach, shoulder, hand and neck when the shooter, identified as Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, made his way into the restaurant in the early morning on Dec. 20.
Police had said at the time that Gaston-Anderson was known to frequent tourist corridor areas. He was arrested Dec. 27 near East Desert Inn Road and South Maryland Parkway after a citizen recognized him and called police.
A GoFundMe for Wang can be found HERE.
