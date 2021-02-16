LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Work is underway in the north valley on a new, free-standing emergency department.
It will be an extension of Centennial Hills Hospital, and staff there say having an E.R. outside of a hospital setting makes perfect sense in a pandemic.
"We have seen a lot of patients wanting access to emergency care, but not necessarily in the large hospital environment," said Sajit Pullarkat, CEO of Centennial Hills Hospital. "So this provides not only the convenience during the pandemic, but also a general focus from the community saying, 'hey can we get that emergency center closer to our homes."
The new emergency center, ER at Valley Vista, will be located off of Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, about five miles east of the hospital.
It will provide the north valley community with additional treatment rooms and 24-hour medical services.
