LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new park to named after a fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer is expected to break ground on Dec. 18.
The City of Las Vegas said the ground breaking event for the Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park is scheduled to happen at 2 p.m. at 9220 Brent Lane, near Sky Pointe Drive, in the northwest valley. Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Ward 6 Councilwoman Michele Fiore will attend the ceremony.
Officer Beck's widow, Nicole Beck, along with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Clark County Commissioner Marylin Kirkpatrick are expected to take part in the ground breaking ceremony, the city said.
Visitors parking will be available on North Skye Canyon Park Drive, between Iron Mountain Road and Brent Lane.
Officer Beck was killed in the line of duty on June 8, 2018, the city said.
"We are so looking forward to the construction of this new park in Ward 6," Councilwoman Fiore said. "The new park will honor a precious fallen officer, husband and father, and provide a wonderful place for neighborhood families to gather and children to play."
When the park is completed, it will feature:
- Two LED-lit natural turf fields for soccer and lacrosse
- A shaded playground for toddlers
- A water-play feature
- Basketball courts
- Shade ramadas
- Handicap-accessible ramps
The costs to build the park have not been finalized, according to the city. Park construction will be paid for by Olympia Companies, the Skye Canyon developer, pending a development agreement with the City of Las Vegas.
Construction of the park, headed by Rafael Construction, will build the park, the city said. Construction is expected to take about a year.
