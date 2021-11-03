LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two women are sought by Las Vegas police in multiple robberies.
The woman pictured, with another woman, "recently committed multiple robberies in the Las Vegas area," police said in a media release, "using pepper spray as a weapon" to steal merchandise.
Full details including number of robberies, addresses and dates were not immediately provided. LVMPD said two recent robberies were reported in the 7000 block of West Tropical Parkway and 4000 Meadows Lane.
The first suspect is described as between 25 and 40 years old, between 5'4" and 5'7", heavyset with brown hair and brown eyes. Her accomplice was described as 30 to 40 years old, 5'6" to 5'8" tall and about 220 lbs.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
